Benoit Saint-Denis punched his ticket to the lightweight top 15 earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the French contender sparked New York’s own Matt Frevola with an insane head kick knockout in the very first round.

Saint-Denis was the betting favorite coming into this fight and for good reason. While Frevola has carved out a nice track record for himself chock-full of highlight-reel knockouts it was Saint-Denis who carried more hype. The rising contender has looked nearly unstoppable in his last few outings and was expected to make an even bigger splash under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.

Fortunately for Saint-Denis, his skills took over and carried him across the finish line in fashion. He was able to connect on a ridiculous head kick that sent Frevola crashing into the canvas. Saint-Denis quickly jumped on top and rained down furious fists that put Frevola out for the count. It was vicious, but a perfect way for Saint-Denis to crash into the top 15 of the richest division in MMA.

Check out the final moments below:

BENOIT SAINT DENIS HEAD KICKS MATT FREVOLA OUT IN ONE #UFC295



THE GOD OF WAR IS FOR REAL pic.twitter.com/3VXgVa6zyy — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 12, 2023

