Lightweight human highlight-reels, Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis, locked horns tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) on UFC 295’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

Long Island’s Frevola has been on an absolute tear, stringing together three consecutive impressive first round finishes in the past 18 months to crack the 155-pound Top 15 ranks. Saint-Denis, meanwhile, has been brutally effective since dropping down from Welterweight, stopping four straight opponents and proving himself a prospect to watch.

It was the pre-event “Banger of the Week,” and when the frenetic dust finally settled, the action-packed showdown did not disappoint even though it didn’t last long, with Saint-Denis adding another scalp to his impressive resume (watch highlights).

Frevola got the action started with a nice low kick as Saint-Denis put the pressure on early. Just about 45 seconds into the match, Saint-Denis kicked Frevola and he appeared to fall down, with the Frenchman rushing in to gain an advantage. Frevola sprawled quick, though, and was able to reverse position in the scramble. Saint-Denis was able to spin out from underneath and the pair got back to their feet ... and it was a wrap shortly after. As Frevola tried to get some space after a clinch along the cage, Saint-Denis blasted him with a foot off his forehead. Frevola hit the ground like he was hit by a sniper in the rafters and it was only a matter of seconds before Saint-Denis was on him with about two needless head bouncers before the referee was pulling him off.

Welcome to the Top 15, kid. Good luck everyone else ...

Final result: Saint-Denis def. Frevola via knockout (head kick) in round one — HIGHLIGHTS!

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.