The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight weight class has been a total mess since Jon Jones vacated the 205-pound crown more than three years ago.

But, former division champion, Jiri Prochazka, returns to action tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) in UFC 295’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event opposite former Middleweight roost-ruler, Alex Pereira, to reclaim what was once his before suffering a devastating shoulder injury.

If you love mixed martial arts (MMA), you should love this fight.

Prochazka is a whirlwind of violence the moment the cage door closes. He’s not a polished striker nor a ground technician, but “Denisa” makes it all work when it matters most — his ridiculous 13-fight win streak over the past seven years is proof. Pereira, too, also boasts clear weaknesses (his ground game), but like Prochazka, the Brazilian Muay Thai wrecking machine understands that he can overcome those flaws with a bit of patience ... and a killer left hook.

Round one:

After the longest, most intense staredown in recent main event history, we were off and punching. Lazy low kick from Jiri, a few of them, got Pereira backing up. Pereira with a lunging left hand, then a kick, as Jiri continued to just bounce around. Nice overhand right from Jiri, but then was on his butt moments later trying something snazzy. And it looks like his lead leg was compromised — not sure if it was a low kick from Pereira or if he injured himself. Another kick from Pereira and Jiri had enough — mushing him up against the cage to close the distance. Pereira got him in a tight standing guillotine choke, but after about 20 seconds of concern, Jiri was on top raining down punches with two minute still left on the clock. He postured up from half-guard, slipping in some hard shots, but Pereira did well overall defending from bottom. With about 20 seconds left in the round, he was able to get back to his feet. Close round with the leg kicks and takedown.

Round two:

Jiri opened up the second stanza with a nice left hand as Pereira appeared to be totally flummoxed by his opponents constant moving and stance-switching. Pereira continued to target that lead leg, regardless, painting it — and Jiri’s chin — with a steady stream of kicks. After two minutes, Jiri just decided to go balls out, drilling Pereira with wild shots along the cage ... and hurting him, too. Back to the center of cage, Pereira continued to attack the lead leg and landed a nice left hook, his most dangerous weapon. Low kick from Jiri this time, followed by a big right hand, but Pereira caught him with a hard counter shot that dropped him on the way in. Jiri got up quick, tried to secure a double-leg takedown along the fence, but Pereira was drilling him with elbows and punches. Jiri sort of fell back, and Pereira was about to fall on top of him, but the referee pulled him off before he could get anything going. It may have been premature, but it didn’t look like things were going well for him?

Final result: Pereira def. Prochazka via technical knockout in round two

