Speed kills! Tom Aspinall shocks Sergei Pavlovich with super fast knockout, wins interim Heavyweight title

Top-ranked Heavyweight talents, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4) collided tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) in UFC 295’s pay-per-view (PPV) short notice co-main event from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y., with an interim title on the line.

Indeed, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic it was not after “Bones” was forced to withdraw with a torn pectoral tendon (watch it happen here). Nevertheless, it was a fantastic replacement fight — one that probably should have been booked regardless to determine the division’s No. 1 title contender.

Aspinall, 30, and Pavlovich, 31, represent the future of UFC’s Heavyweight division — both will be factors for years to come regardless of the outcome. But, tonight, it was all Aspinall, who did his athletic thing until Pavlovich fell over early into the first round.

Both fighters with a warm embrace before that action started, with Aspinall bouncing side-to-side and Pavlovich just going to work with an overhand right that immediately stung the British brawler. Aspinall with a low kick, then he found a home for a straight right hand that appeared to buckle the Russian. And then a lightning-fast one-two combination and Pavlovich was floored ... literally. Aspinall didn’t appear to know what to do, but Pavlovich was on the ground half-conscious, so a few follow up head bouncers and that was a wrap ... just like that.

Incredible ... see you in 2024, Tommy.

Final result: Aspinall def. Pavlovich via knockout in round one

