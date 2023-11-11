Usman Nurmagomedov has been suspended 6 months by the California State of Athletic Commission after testing positive for a banned substance following his fight against Brent Primus at Bellator 300, per CSAC executive officer Andy Foster. That win has now been turned into a no…

Usman Nurmagomedov’s win over Brent Primus in a Lightweight Grand Prix semifinal bout at Bellator 300 has been overturned to a No Contest (NC) by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

That’s according to Ariel Helwani, who reported that the CSAC acted after Nurmagomedov — who is the current Bellator MMA Lightweight champion — tested positive for a banned substance following his win over Primus, which took place on Oct. 7, 2023. in San Diego, California.

The report did not confirm which banned substance Nurmagomedov tested positive for, but he did apparently have a prescription. That said, he failed to apply for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) prior to the fight. Aside from having the win overturned, he was fined $50,000, suspended six months and will be enrolled into the Voluntarily Anti-Doping Association (VADA) testing program.

Helwani was also able to obtain a statement from Primus.

“Today I was informed by Andy Foster that my opponent from Bellator 300 Usman Nurmagomedov tested positive for a banned substance and the fight is now ruled a No Contest. I’d like to thank CSAC and Bellator for working together to promote a clean sport. I’m in the gym training hard and will be ready to get back into the Grand Prix.”

Now, there will be plenty of questions that will need answers regarding the Grand Prix since Nurmagomedov is the current champion and punched his ticket to the finale. Nurmagomedov’s Grand Prix finale bid was set to come against the winner of the upcoming fight between Patricky Pitbull and Alexandr Shabliy set to go down at Bellator 301 next weekend.

The promotion could very well strip him of his title and take him out of the tournament, paving the way for Primus to fight for the vacant strap in the finale. Then again, the future of the promotion is still very much in question after Bellator 301 with rumors of a pending sale to Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Prior to Bellator 300, Nurmagomedov was 17-0 with one successful title defense over Benson Henderson and was considered to be one of the rising faces of the promotion.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.