If you ever doubted the validity of Dana White’s Power Slap league then you may want to bury your head in the sand.

In a recent interview with the Rock Sugar Magic podcast, White revealed that Power Slap is already worth $450 million in just nine months of business. That is a staggering claim considering the social media stats and viewership numbers don’t quite add up, but White is adamant that his slap fighting creation is more than just a homerun.

“This thing is a f—king juggernaut,” said White. “Everybody thought I was full of shit in the beginning. If you take the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, WWE, NASCAR, Formula 1, PGA, and a couple others that I can’t remember, you combine all of their social media numbers together and multiple them by four Power Slap beats them.”

“In nine months I have an unbelievable amount of sponsors,” he added. “I haven’t said this publicly yet to anybody, this is a $450M business in nine months.”

Power Slap, which had its first major card this past March, has hosted five total events in 2023. The reviews have been mixed. Some fight fans enjoy the thrill of watching two unathletic goons take turns slapping each other in the face while others turn the channel to catch a real sport. It’s truly a niche watch and not something that’s going to threaten any of the other major sports organizations anytime soon.

However, White remains positive about his Power Slap venture and believes that the sky is truly the limit. If his recent assessment is accurate and Power Slap is currently valued at $450 million then the UFC president may actually be right.