With UFC 295 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) of fights live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.
On a night that featured a main event clash between light heavyweight finishers Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira for the vacant 205-pound belt, a co-headliner pitting heavyweight juggernaut Sergei Pavlovich against English sensation Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC title, and a lightweight barn burner involving Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.
The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player around 1:00 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.
For complete UFC 295 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.
