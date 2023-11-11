Diego Lopes continued his UFC takeover earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the featherweight prospect stunned Pat Sabatini with a wild first-round TKO. The matchup helped spark the PPV main card.

Sabatini looked on point from the opening bell, but Lopes has proved to be dangerous at all times in a fight. As the two were getting up off the canvas Lopes did his best to create distance. That’s when he landed a massive right hand that stunned Sabatini. It instantly turned him into a zombie.

Lopes chased Sabatini down and landed another shot to knock him into the cage. He followed that up with a collection of hard punches from the top that put Sabatini out for the count. It was quite impressive and a tremendous way to put the NYC crowd into a frenzy.

Check out the final moments below:

DIEGO LOPES GOES CRAZY AND KNOCKS OUT PAT SABATINI IN LESS THAN ONE #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/pIjZpUz0GT — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 12, 2023

For complete UFC 295 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.