Highlights! Diego Lopes stuns Pat Sabatini with wild KO to spark PPV card | UFC 295

By Dan Hiergesell
Diego Lopes continued his UFC takeover earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the featherweight prospect stunned Pat Sabatini with a wild first-round TKO. The matchup helped spark the PPV main card.

Sabatini looked on point from the opening bell, but Lopes has proved to be dangerous at all times in a fight. As the two were getting up off the canvas Lopes did his best to create distance. That’s when he landed a massive right hand that stunned Sabatini. It instantly turned him into a zombie.

Lopes chased Sabatini down and landed another shot to knock him into the cage. He followed that up with a collection of hard punches from the top that put Sabatini out for the count. It was quite impressive and a tremendous way to put the NYC crowd into a frenzy.

Check out the final moments below:

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023, with a re-worked pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In the ESPN+-streamed main event, former 205-pound roost-ruler, Jiri Prochazka, will lock horns with ex-Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, for the promotion's vacant Light Heavyweight title. In UFC 295's co-main event, top-ranked Heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4), will collide for the interim strap after division champion, Jon Jones, was injured with a torn pectoral muscle and forced to withdraw (video).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

For complete UFC 295 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

