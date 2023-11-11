Donald Trump showed up in fashion earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as the former President of the United States was ushered to the Octagon by UFC president, Dana White, and rock musician, Kid Rock.

Tonight’s card in NYC was expected to be one of the biggest combat events of the year. With a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic originally slated to serve as the main event, UFC 295 was on pace to deliver a night of special MMA action.

While the Jones vs. Miocic matchup was recently scratched following an injury to “Bones,” UFC 295’s revamped main card still created substantial buzz as UFC made its return to the “Big Apple.” With a headliner between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title and a co-main event pitting Sergei Pavlovich against Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight title, UFC 295 is still a big attraction for fight fans everywhere.

This includes Trump, who is an avid UFC follower and one of White’s biggest supporters. White has returned the favor in the past and always welcomes Trump with open arms. Trump decided to attend UFC 295 on Saturday night and made his way to the Octagon right before the start of the PPV main card. He was accompanied by White and Kid Rock while receiving a pretty good pop from the New York crowd.

It was a special moment to spark a night that could produce some of the best UFC action of 2023. Check out Trump’s arrival below and make sure to catch the UFC 295 main card HERE:

TRUMP GOT HIS OWN WALKOUT TO #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/spFh8TE9dt — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 12, 2023

