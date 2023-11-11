 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Mateusz Rebecki destroys Roosevelt Roberts with nasty armbar submission | UFC 295

By Dan Hiergesell
Mateusz Rebecki demolished Roosevelt Roberts earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, stopping the short-notice lightweight replacement with a dominant armbar finish.

Rebecki was the biggest betting favorite on the card and showed why from the opening bell. The streaking contender was able to quickly work his way inside to score a takedown. From there he worked to take Roberts’ back and put him in immediate danger. Roberts was able to defend for a little while before Rebecki grabbed a hold of his arm during a transition and locked up the armbar.

Roberts had nothing left to do but tap. It was a pretty impressive finish even if Rebecki was a massive betting favorite. Check out the final moments below:

Rebecki, 31, is now 3-0 inside of the Octagon and has won his last 16 overall pro fights. The powerful wrestler clearly has the chops to impose his grappling on most lightweights in the division so it will be interesting to see how Rebecki holds up against top 15 competition heading into next year.

