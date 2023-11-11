Jared Gordon turned in a career performance earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the lightweight veteran stopped former Olympian Mark Madsen with a vicious first-round TKO (punches).

Both fighters quickly moved into the clinch and exchanged strikes. Gordon landed a few crisp uppercuts early that caught Madsen’s attention. The wrestling-heavy lightweight kept pushing forward, though, and willingly tied up with Gordon in the clinch. Gordon eventually went back to the well, scored another punch inside, and then put the finishing touches with a barrage of strikes as Madsen covered up on the canvas.

Check out the final moments below:

Gordon, 35, has had a rough past 12 months. Not only did “Flash” drop a controversial decision loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 last December, but he suffered a No Contest at the hands of a Bobby Green headbutt this past April. This was a huge chance for Gordon to finally right the ship and deliver a key moment heading into the new year. He did just that.

