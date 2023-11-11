 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Jared Gordon melts Mark Madsen with vicious knockout finish | UFC 295

By Dan Hiergesell
Jared Gordon turned in a career performance earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the lightweight veteran stopped former Olympian Mark Madsen with a vicious first-round TKO (punches).

Both fighters quickly moved into the clinch and exchanged strikes. Gordon landed a few crisp uppercuts early that caught Madsen’s attention. The wrestling-heavy lightweight kept pushing forward, though, and willingly tied up with Gordon in the clinch. Gordon eventually went back to the well, scored another punch inside, and then put the finishing touches with a barrage of strikes as Madsen covered up on the canvas.

Check out the final moments below:

Gordon, 35, has had a rough past 12 months. Not only did “Flash” drop a controversial decision loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 last December, but he suffered a No Contest at the hands of a Bobby Green headbutt this past April. This was a huge chance for Gordon to finally right the ship and deliver a key moment heading into the new year. He did just that.

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023, with a re-worked pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In the ESPN+-streamed main event, former 205-pound roost-ruler, Jiri Prochazka, will lock horns with ex-Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, for the promotion’s vacant Light Heavyweight title. In UFC 295’s co-main event, top-ranked Heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4), will collide for the interim strap after division champion, Jon Jones, was injured with a torn pectoral muscle and forced to withdraw (video).

