Highlights! Jamall Emmers sparks ‘Prelims’ with monstrous 49-second KO | UFC 295

By Dan Hiergesell
Jamall Emmers turned in a memorable performance earlier tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the featherweight veteran stopped Dennis Buzukja with a brutal first-round TKO (punches).

Emmers was flowing from the opening bell. He looked long, precise, and dangerous in all facets. After about one minute of action Emmers launched a perfectly-timed right hand that stung Buzukja and sent him crashing to the canvas. Emmers followed up with quick ground-and-pound as the referee stepped in for the stoppage. It took a total of 49 seconds.

Check out the final moments below:

Emmers, 34, was coming off a tough split-decision loss to Jack Jenkins this past June so this was a key outing for the former LFA standout. “Prettyboy” is just 3-3 inside of the Octagon, but he’s clearly a very dangerous fighter and could be on the cusp of a breakout entering 2024.

