Tom Aspinall turned in one of the best outings of the year last night (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, delivering a memorable first-round knockout finish over Sergei Pavlovich to claim the interim UFC heavyweight title.

Pavlovich came into this fight riding a six-fight knockout streak with all of those finishes occurring in the first round. He was expected to turn it on early and test Aspinall’s chin. Pavlovich connected with a nice combination during the opening moments of the first round, but Aspinall ate it and kept moving forward.

Moments later, Aspinall moved inside for a combination and connected with a right hand to the temple. Pavlovich was left on skates as Aspinall rushed in for another heavy right hand to the side of the head. The Russian heavyweight crashed to the canvas. Aspinall followed up with three powerful hammer fists that finally ended Pavlovich’s night.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

TOM ASPINALL KNOCKS OUT PAVLOVICH ON TWO WEEKS NOTICE #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/rAzMi1TFoa — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 12, 2023

