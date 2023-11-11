Sean Strickland is as outspoken as they come in combat sports, which is why the undisputed UFC middleweight champion has no reservations about attacking women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) as a whole.

Strickland took to social media earlier this week and discussed Paige VanZant’s reported income from her OnlyFans career. This past September, VanZant bragged about making more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than her entire UFC career combined. Fight fans weren’t sure how accurate VanZant was being, but it’s safe to say “12 Gauge” made the right career move.

Strickland’s controversial post about VanZant and her OnlyFans income went as follows:

Paige Vanzant said she made more on only fans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack..



1. You were signed because you're hot.

2. Women's mma is lame.

3. Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight.



Stay in school kids, fighting sucks lol — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 9, 2023

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who is a bit of a pioneer when it comes to women’s MMA, was quick to respond to Strickland’s comments. “Bullet” went right back at Strickland suggesting the UFC middleweight champion makes less money fighting than some female fighters do. Check it out below:

Interesting unpack here

That looks more like an offended kid, who got less money in his entire fighter career than female fighters do!

Good try, maybe UFC will see that and add some cash to your purse next time.

But for now naked is you are https://t.co/17IfqFmS06 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) November 11, 2023

Strickland, who has no problem mixing it up with fellow fighters, fans, or haters on social media, went right back at the former UFC champion. In typical Strickland fashion, he attacked Shevchenko’s fighting skills while suggesting she only has a job because she knows “when to put heels on and take off your clothes.” Check it out below:

Valentina you lost to a girl who pulls guard, you look like you learned striking from a YouTube video. LMAO female MMA. It's like watching children fight it's fun but we all know it's trash. You only have a job because you know when to put heels on and take off your clothes https://t.co/pMumY27Djc — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) November 11, 2023

We’re only assuming the readers looking over this article don’t agree with Strickland’s outdated views, but what do you make of his exchange with Shevchenko?

