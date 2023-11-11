Jiri Prochazka will have his hands full later tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the former UFC light heavyweight king takes on Alex Pereira in the main event for the vacant 205-pound strap. It will be an interesting matchup for fight fans everywhere and a violent clash that could leave either fighter completely unconscious.

This includes Prochazka, who despite winning his last 13 professional fights has been stopped by strikes twice in his career. The dangerous Czech fighter is usually the one doing the most damage, but Prochazka has been finished inside of the distance before and it makes his clash with Pereira even more interesting.

The last time Prochazka was finished came all the way back at the 2015 Rizin World Grand Prix. He was matched up against veteran fighter Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal in the finals and suffered a brutal knockout loss just over five minutes into the fight. Prochazka had rushed in with his hands down and it allowed Lawal the chance to score a perfectly-timed right hand counter that instantly shut Prochazka’s lights off.

Check out the final moments below:

It’s safe to say that if Prochazka leaves his hands down like this at UFC 295 then Pereira may knock his head off into the third row. Lawal is a respected striker around these parts, but “Poatan” is on an entirely different level. He’s one of the most dangerous strikers in the history of combat sports and someone who will make Prochazka pay every time he enters inside without protecting his chin.

Of course, Pereira has been knocked out cold as well. Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya put a brutal stop to Pereira just this past April at UFC 287, stopping the Brazilian fighter with a gnarly second-round knockout. That was the first time Pereira tasted defeat via strikes since dropping a kickboxing match to Artur Kyshenko back in 2016.

What do you think? Who is more susceptible to a knockout loss at UFC 295? Prochazka or Pereira?

