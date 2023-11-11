Jamahal Hill found himself in a dangerous situation Friday night in New York City, as the former UFC light heavyweight champion was trapped inside of a company van during protests in the heart of Manhattan.

As most other major cities in the world today, New York City has been flooded with thousands upon thousands of people who continue to protest the current crisis in the Middle East. Tensions have been high and for good reason, but most protests have been kept peaceful. However, that doesn’t mean they aren’t causing other problems.

On Friday, Hill was inside of a UFC van that was driving through the thick of New York City. The driver was trying to maneuver through a crowd of protestors on 47th Street and 7th Ave only to be stopped and nearly ripped out of the van. Luckily, the driver quickly closed his door and was able to keep the moment from escalating.

Hill, who is in New York City to watch UFC 295’s main event between light heavyweight fighters Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira, shared the moment on social media while it happening. Check it out below:

Afterwards, UFC staff was reportedly called in to usher Hill and some of team members out of the van and away from the protestors. Apparently UFC officials showed up faster than the NYPD.

Hill’s manager, Brian Butler-Au, shared the below comment/video after the incident:

“We are living in a crazy times. This could have escalated very badly. This was a sliver of a hair away from being catastrophic. Our sprinter was caught in what seemed to be a flash protest. Protesters swarmed the sprinter once someone noticed some ufc logos in or on the vehicle… Driver was almost pulled out of the van, windows were broken and our tires were slashed… we were stuck in the middle of the intersection getting swarmed. Thankfully everyone is safe. Have to commend the @ufc security team for reacting and coming on foot to clear a path and escort everyone out. They reacted faster that the NYPD.”

On Saturday, Hill took to social media once again to explain the situation more in depth and send some praise to UFC’s security’s staff. Check it out below:

Shout to UFC security and staff they good above and beyond to protect us and make sure we are taken care of and its truly a blessing to have you all!!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 11, 2023

No you fuckin pussies blocked out van and started attacking us!! The van is still park at the light behind the line!!! Thank god that the didn’t let me out!!! https://t.co/qHM3cQZeU2 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 11, 2023

UFC fighter and recently-retired MMA legend, Robbie Lawler, was also on the bus. “Ruthless” had a completely different take on the situation and believes the protestors were the lucky ones. Check it out below:

Ran into Robbie Lawler this morning and asked him about this. He said if things escalated, “we weren’t the ones in danger - they were.” https://t.co/OR9ezti9Et — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 11, 2023

“He was just saying, ‘Conserve your energy. If these doors open, we’re going to need every ounce of it.’”

