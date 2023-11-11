Israel Adesanya will be watching a familiar face compete later tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as former middleweight rival, Alex Pereira, tests his luck against Jiri Prochazka for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

As you know, Adesanya and Pereira share a long history together. Whether it was their two meetings inside of the kickboxing ring or back-to-back title fights inside of the UFC’s Octagon, “Last Stylebender” and “Poatan” are more than familiar with each other’s game. That’s why their fights have been so entertaining.

Ahead of tonight’s main event title fight between Prochazka and Pereira, Adesanya talked about his arch rival and what he brings to the table. Despite their past issues, Adesanya has nothing but praise for his former GLORY kickboxing counterpart.

“I’ll say Pereira is a special human being – not just a fighter, a special human being,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “I’ll say that because I’ve been in there with him many times – a special human being, and he’s got a special ability when it comes to putting people to sleep.

“He can do it to anyone. His story is very impressive, what he’s done in kickboxing, coming to the UFC and hunting me down, getting hunted and then going up to 205 now and looking to claim a second belt.”

All of that said, Adesanya isn’t sold that Pereira can get past the sheer violence of Prochazka in order to land one of his patented knockout punches. “Last Stylebender” believes Prochazka will be able to outlast “Poatan” over the course of five rounds and walk away with the undisputed UFC light heavyweight title on Saturday night.

“It’s a hard fight for both men. But again, it’s a hard fight for Jiri because of that time bomb,” Adesanya said. “You can diffuse the bomb – that’s the thing. You have to find out how to diffuse the bomb. It’s exciting, but regardless, I’m going with Jiri Prochazka.”

