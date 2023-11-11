Fight fans got more than they bargained for last night (Fri., Nov. 10, 2023) at Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 from inside Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi, as the bareknuckle mixed martial arts (MMA) card produced some of the most brutal combat action you’ll see all year.

The co-main event of the evening featured an exciting matchup between former UFC veterans Randy Costa and Jason Knight. Neither fighter is known for their one-punch knockout power, but they are dangerous strikers who usually beat down their opponents with volume. Needless to say, fight fans were looking forward to their bareknuckle showdown.

It only took less than two minutes for Costa and Knight to go to war and produce one of the best finishes of the night. Knight certainly got his licks along the way, but it was Costa who did the most damage with combinations and strong range control. He bloodied Knight up pretty badly and created about five different cuts on his face before landing a final punch midway through the first that put a brutal stop to “The Kid.”

Check out the entire Gamebred Bareknuckle 6 fight card in the above video player and the Costa vs. Knight showdown below:

Randy Costa knocks out Jason Knight!!!

pic.twitter.com/3LJO0s8BUB — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 11, 2023

Just 1:41 of pure chaos between Randy Costa and Jason Knight ends with a vicious KO win for Costa. What are we watching. #GamebredBareknuckle pic.twitter.com/l8HW9kpjG7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 11, 2023

After the fight, a photo surfaced of Knight’s face showing the aftermath of the bareknuckle brawl. The veteran fighter was completely covered in blood before receiving multiple stitches to repair his face, leaving him looking like Frankenstein. Check it out below and let us know your thoughts on this bareknuckle MMA stuff: