Stream UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV | How to watch ‘Prochazka vs. Pereira’

By Dan Hiergesell
It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former UFC middleweight king Alex Pereira battle it out for the vacant 205-pound title.

In addition to the light heavyweight headliner, UFC 295 will feature a co-main event clash pitting heavyweight knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich against English sensation Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight title. The PPV main card will also feature a women’s strawweight clash between top contenders Jessica Andrade and Mackenzie Dern, as well as a lightweight barn burner between Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis.

It will be a jam-packed card to say the last. Luckily, we’ve compiled all the ways to catch the UFC 295 action below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall
Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade
Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPNews/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez
Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
John Castaneda vs. Kang Kyung-ho
Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas
Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Online

  • UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
  • Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 295 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.
  • UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

  • UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPNews. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
  • UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Stay home, be safe. But, if you need to go out and watch UFC 295 there is a list of bars near you airing “Prochazka vs. Pereira” right here.

LIVE! Watch UFC 295 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023, with a re-worked pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In the ESPN+-streamed main event, former 205-pound roost-ruler, Jiri Prochazka, will lock horns with ex-Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, for the promotion’s vacant Light Heavyweight title. In UFC 295’s co-main event, top-ranked Heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4), will collide for the interim strap after division champion, Jon Jones, was injured with a torn pectoral muscle and forced to withdraw (video).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

