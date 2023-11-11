It all goes down later tonight (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at UFC 295 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, as former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka and former UFC middleweight king Alex Pereira battle it out for the vacant 205-pound title.

In addition to the light heavyweight headliner, UFC 295 will feature a co-main event clash pitting heavyweight knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich against English sensation Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight title. The PPV main card will also feature a women’s strawweight clash between top contenders Jessica Andrade and Mackenzie Dern, as well as a lightweight barn burner between Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis.

It will be a jam-packed card to say the last. Luckily, we’ve compiled all the ways to catch the UFC 295 action below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall

Mackenzie Dern vs. Jessica Andrade

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPNews/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Steve Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

John Castaneda vs. Kang Kyung-ho

Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Online

UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 295 PPV will cost $79.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you need to go out and watch UFC 295 there is a list of bars near you airing “Prochazka vs. Pereira” right here.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.