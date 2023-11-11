 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Jiri Prochazka accused by crazed fans of faking injury in USADA cover up conspiracy | UFC 295

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 295 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jiri Prochazka looked good on the scales earlier on Friday (Nov. 10, 2023), his first weigh-in since June 2022. In truth, the beacon of masculinity looked about the same as we’ve come to expect throughout his UFC career.

According to some fight fans, that’s a red flag! This may come as a surprise, but there are quite a few conspiracy theorists who hang out in MMA social media circles, and they have come to an interesting conclusion. According to handful of fight fans, Prochazka looks too good on the scale, as he should be showing more wear-and-tear from the shoulder injury that cost him his belt — an injury UFC CEO Dana White described as “He f—king ripped the s—t out of it.”

Why fake an injury? Prochazka is accused of pretending to get injured to cover up a USADA suspension, which is the REAL REASON that he’s been sidelined for most of a year.

Check out some of the accusations from MMA Twitter:

There is at least an element of truth to the conspiracy theory. Prochazka is the most frequently tested fighter by USADA on the roster, to the point that the frequent testing is keeping him up at night. The rest, however, seems a little bit far-fetched.

MMAmania’s own Alex Behunin was there when Prochazka hurt himself, and he did his best to reply and shut down the rumors. “I was there the day it happened and I have never heard someone scream in pain like he did,” Behunin tweeted. “Terrible stuff.”

Regardless of whether or not Prochazka wrecked his shoulder or pulled off one of the greatest deceptions in recent memory, he’s another few hours away from facing off with Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 295 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Hopefully his shoulder is up to the task!

Insomnia

It’s always cool to see former opponents friendly outside of the cage.

Mackenzie Dern has been a Top Five-ranked Strawweight in the world for a while now, yet she just recently learned what is pretty much a Day One striking concept ...

Terrance McKinney started filling out his back with new ink.

In case anyone was unaware, Sergei Pavlovich is a BIG LAD!

Y’all thought Mike Perry was satisfied trading body shots with Eddie Alvarez? Not likely!

Tito Ortiz’s nearly five-decade war with the English language continues.

Prochazka’s reactions are ON POINT!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A great knockout from early in the career of the legendary Roberto Duran:

Such a random KO off a sequence we saw all the time in MMA.

Delayed reaction KO off a rear straight to the body, one of the more underutilized punches in four ounce gloves.

Random Land

Florida is a wild ecosystem.

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2019

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

LIVE! Watch UFC 295 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023, with a re-worked pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In the ESPN+-streamed main event, former 205-pound roost-ruler, Jiri Prochazka, will lock horns with ex-Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, for the promotion’s vacant Light Heavyweight title. In UFC 295’s co-main event, top-ranked Heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4), will collide for the interim strap after division champion, Jon Jones, was injured with a torn pectoral muscle and forced to withdraw (video).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

