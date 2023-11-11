Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to The Mecca of combat sports, Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) with a fantastic pay-per-view (PPV) event from “The Big Apple,” featuring a re-worked Light Heavyweight main event between Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira for the promotion’s vacant 205-pound crown. In UFC 295’s co-main event, top-seeded Heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4) will lock horns for an interim belt after division roost-ruler, Jon Jones, was scratched because of a bad injury suffered in training (full details here). We’ve got Mackenzie Dern, Benoit Saint-Denis and STEAMROLLAH, too!

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS!

Before that action begins at 10 p.m. ET later this evening, though, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 “Prelims” undercard below, beginning with the first fight at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. We will then cover UFC 295’s PPV main card in a separate thread right here, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Bet on UFC 295 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Prochazka vs. Pereira.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 295 “Prelims” undercard results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 295 ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD QUICK RESULTS:

265 lbs.: Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich for interim Heavyweight title

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

155 lbs.: Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

145 lbs.: Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

UFC 295 ESPN+ ‘PRELIMS’ QUICK RESULTS:

115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci

125 lbs.: Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

155 lbs.: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

138 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang (Catchweight)

125 lbs.: Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van

145 lbs.: Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

UFC 295 ESPN+ ‘PRELIMS’ PLAY-BY-PLAY RESULTS:

115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

138 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang (Catchweight)

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

Remember: MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of UFC 295’s entire five-fight PPV main card RIGHT HERE, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.