UFC 295 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) with an electric pay-per-view (PPV) show, featuring a last-minute main event switcher-roo that will feature former Light Heavyweight kingpin, Jiri Prochazka, looking to restore his championship glory at the expense of former Middleweight roost-ruler, Alex Pereira, for the promotion’s vacant 205-pound crown. In UFC 295’s co-headliner, top-seeded Heavyweight contenders Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4) will lock horns for an interim belt after reigning division champion, Jon Jones, was scratched because of a bad injury suffered in training (full details here). We’ve got Mackenzie Dern, Benoit Saint-Denis, STEAMROLLAH and much, much more! UFC 295’s entire “Prelims” undercard will stream on ESPN+ (in English and Spanish), beginning at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT before the PPV main card action kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (also on ESPN+).

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to The Mecca of combat sports, Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) with a fantastic pay-per-view (PPV) event from “The Big Apple,” featuring a re-worked Light Heavyweight main event between Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira for the promotion’s vacant 205-pound crown. In UFC 295’s co-main event,

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 295 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 295’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on ESPN+/YouTube — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.