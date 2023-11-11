UFC 295 live stream results, play-by-play-updates: Event headliners Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira will battle for the vacant light heavyweight strap, not long after Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall hook ‘em up for the interim 265-pound title in UFC 295’s heavyweight co-main event. Elsewhere on the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, which recently got a facelift to account for the absence of the injured Jon Jones, former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade, goes to war with fan-favorite grappling phenom, Mackenzie Dern, for a spot in the crowded 115-pound title chase. Further down the line up, lightweight “Steamrolla” Matt Frevola tests his chin against Parisian “God of War” Benoit Saint-Denis in “The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

UFC 295’s five-fight PPV main card is set to pop off TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City and we’re going to bring you LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below, starting with the featherweight collision between veteran bruiser Pat Sabatini and Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Diego Lopes. In addition, we’re also covering the UFC 295 “Prelims” undercard bouts streaming on ESPNews and ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE beginning promptly at 6 p.m. ET.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 five-fight PPV main card below, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. You can also follow our UFC 295 live stream radio-style play-by-play watch along feed RIGHT HERE.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Prochazka vs. Pereira.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 295 main card PPV results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 295 PPV MAIN CARD QUICK RESULTS:

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

UFC 295 PPV MAIN CARD PLAY-BY-PLAY:

205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira for vacant light heavyweight title

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich for interim heavyweight title

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 295 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.