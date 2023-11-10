Ilia Topuria is making waves.

The 26-year-old slugger is undefeated (14-0), having won his last six bouts in impressive fashion. Most recently, he dominated Josh Emmett for five full rounds, clearly announcing himself as one of the very best 145-pounders on the planet.

After that win, the Spanish contender is next-in-line for a shot at Alexander Volkanovski’s 145-pound title, as the two are scheduled to throw down at UFC 298. Initially, Topuria vs. Volkanovski was supposed to go down in January, but an Islam Makhachev head kick delayed those plans to February.

At the moment, UFC 298 doesn’t have an announced location. Maybe there’s a slim chance it could take place in Spain? UFC CEO Dana White revealed today that UFC is planning to head to Spain sooner than later, because the market is massive and Topuria has become such a star there.

“We had heard that [Ilia Topuria] had a huge fan base in Spain. Hunter [Campbell] actually just flew out there and met with him last week,” White told ESPN Deportes’ Carlos Contreras Legaspi. “It’s big. We’ll be going to Spain soon. We know that Spain is a huge market for us, and we know that they love Topuria.”

When asked if the visit to Spain was dependent on Topuria holding the title, White confirmed otherwise.

“No matter how the fight turns out, we’re definitely going to Spain,” White concluded.

It’s probably too late to send UFC 298 overseas, but could you imagine what a tremendous spectacle it would be?!? Topuria has consistently campaigned for UFC to head Spain, and as his star has grown, it’s become more feasible. For him to potentially become champion in front of his home country would be incredible, but a first title defense in Barcelona doesn’t sound too bad either.

He’ll just have to convince Volkanovski to hand over the title first.