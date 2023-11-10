Dillon Danis says he'll retire if he doesn't get signed by the UFC. #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/xMKYx9Unna

Dillon Danis is somehow one of the hotter free agents in MMA right now.

Despite being just 2-0 inside the cage and 0-1 on the influencer boxing circuit, Danis’ name has already been brought up to UFC CEO Dana White. Fully released from the Bellator roster, Danis can field offers from any promotion, but he’s only interested in making his Octagon debut. According to the jiu-jitsu black belt, he has the money to be picky thanks to his Logan Paul brouhaha.

“100% let’s do it,” Danis responded to Ariel Helwani when asked about fighting Paddy Pimblett in his potential UFC Debut. “I mean, any of them, I don’t care. I’m going to tell Dana White that, I don’t who it is, just give me anybody. I think they have to [sigh me]. If they don’t do it, then I’m going to retire, and I can just chill.”

Danis then deemed Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) and One Championship bums, promotions unfit to host him. As for retirement, Danis credits his significant salary from the Paul fit for affording him the option.

“Yeah, retire. I don’t need the money, I’m good. I’m chilling. I made enough money off the Logan fight! We made a lot of money, trust me.”

Sounds like a man confident in his eventual UFC debut! Recently, UFC champion Sean O’Malley expressed his interest in seeing Danis make his way to the Octagon, and during UFC 295 press interviews this week, former training partner and half of tomorrow’s main event Alex Pereira endorsed his signing as well. There’s a definite push to see Danis in the Octagon, and it could be announced sooner than later.

Would that qualify as a gimmick fight?

It’s certainly interesting that Danis wrote off PFL so quickly. After all, Jake Paul is a major player in that promotion, and Danis already has history with his brother. Of all the possible MMA debut opponents for Paul, Danis probably has a better case than many given his notoriety and relative inexperience in the cage.