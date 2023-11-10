The official UFC 295 weigh-ins concluded a handful of hours ago, but the ceremonial weigh-ins just wrapped up in front of a massive crowd in New York City, New York. Aside from getting to pose in front of a live audience, this is the last time all the fighters will stare one another down prior to combat tomorrow evening (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023).

Of course, all eyes were on the main event between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira, a clash over the currently vacant 205-pound belt between two of the most exciting finishers on the roster. Pereira came out adorned in his Brazilian tribal makeup, and the former Middleweight looked jacked as ever at his new class.

Prochazka was next to the scale, flexing his surgically repaired shoulder for all to see. Then, the two shared an intense staredown. Despite the handshake, neither seemed willing to be the first man to look away. Speaking with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Prochazka announced his joy at being “back in his full power.”

A whole lot of beef took center stage for the co-main event. Tom Aspinall received a solid pop from the crowd, whereas Sergei Pavlovich definitely heard a few boos. The fighters were very cordial in their final interim title face-off, and Aspinall promised “madness” in the cage tomorrow night.

At 115 lbs., former champion Jessica Andrade will attempt to get back in the win column following a difficult losing streak opposite jiu-jitsu master Mackenzie Dern. Both women look ready to rebound!

A battle of military veterans will also take place at UFC 295, as Lightweight bangers Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis squared off in another intense moment.

The main card opener between Featherweight grappling specialists Diego Lopes and Pat Sabatini definitely promises fireworks too.

Kicking off tomorrow night’s main card in the featherweight division @DiegoLopesMMA vs @PatSabatini145#UFC295 | SATURDAY | Live on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/vD1AnrDr68 — UFC (@ufc) November 10, 2023

Here’s more of the staredowns from UFC 295’s ceremonial weigh-ins:

115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci

125 lbs.: Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa

155 lbs.: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Nazim Sadykhov

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

138 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang (catchweight)

125 lbs.: Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van

145 lbs.: Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, before the pay-per-view (PPV) main card start time at 10 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.