Video: Jake Paul straps on PFL MMA gloves, vows to ‘kill’ pillow-fisted Nate Diaz

Jake Paul is not giving up on Nate Diaz.

Despite outboxing the former UFC welterweight back in August, “The Problem Child” continues to campaign for a rematch in MMA. Unfortunately, Diaz appears to have zero interest in fighting for PFL and would only consider a do-over between the ropes.

I guess that makes him a smart man.

“Nate Diaz is a smart man, staying away from me in MMA,” Paul said. “He can’t take me down, I have better wrestling than him. Ohio Division-1 state wrestling experience. He clearly can’t punch me. He punches so soft, like pillow hands. If we fought in MMA it would only be 15 minutes, which is half the amount of time we just fought. I’d up the punch count, up the pace, kill that man.”

Paul has no experience in MMA but is expected to make his PFL debut in 2023 2024.

In the interim, “The Problem Child” will continue his boxing career against Andre August on Dec. 15 in Orlando. As for Diaz, no word yet on when or where the Stockton slugger will make his next appearance, assuming he makes one at all.

There’s always this rematch.