Israel Adesanya wants UFC middleweights to ‘get on their knees’ and thank him for sending scary Alex Pereira to 205

By Jesse Holland
UFC 287: Pereira v Adesanya 2 Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alex Pereira is now a light heavyweight.

“Poatan,” who cut a tremendous amount of weight to make the 185-pound limit, abruptly left the middleweight division in the wake of his knockout loss to Israel Adesanya in the UFC 287 headliner earlier this year in Miami.

Whether or not the move pays off remains to be seen.

Pereira earned a shot at the vacant 205-pound title by scoring a decision victory over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 and will now try to defeat former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka for the vacant division title.

“These middleweights can get on their (expletive) knees and thank me because I got this man out of there. If not, you would have to deal with him over and over and over again, all of you,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “I doubt any of you would want to (expletive) fight this guy. I did four times but I got it done just with one.”

Prior to his Adesanya loss, the 36 year-old Pereira (8-2) was 4-0 at middleweight with knockout wins over “The Last Stylebender” and newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, among others.

As for Pereira’s chances at UFC 295 on Nov. 11 in New York?

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023, with a re-worked pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In the ESPN+-streamed main event, former 205-pound roost-ruler, Jiri Prochazka, will lock horns with ex-Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, for the promotion’s vacant Light Heavyweight title. In UFC 295’s co-main event, top-ranked Heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4), will collide for the interim strap after division champion, Jon Jones, was injured with a torn pectoral muscle and forced to withdraw (video).

“I like this fight because they’re both very unorthodox in their approach, their fighting style,” Adesanya continued. “The way Pereira leg kicks, the way Jiri likes to own the space and throw combos. Even like his potshots, the way he moves. His movement is crazy. Like it’s just very unorthodox. I’m going with Jiri. Five rounds? I don’t think so. Not with this one. Not at light heavyweight. It doesn’t go the distance.”

