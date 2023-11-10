UFC’s TKO stock price plummets as Vince McMahon plans to cash out $700 million in surprise move

What is Vince McMahon up to?

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) front man is either a great business partner or a serious legal liability depending on who you ask ... and when. Perhaps he’s both at the same time. Most recently, UFC CEO, Dana White praised McMahon for giving UFC the keys to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, setting up a lucrative deal that will see the combat sports promotion hold its first event in Riyadh in March 2024.

On the other hand, corporate parent entity TKO’s SEC filings have McMahon prominently featured as a potential problem for its stock prices.

“Mr. McMahon’s membership on our Board could expose us to negative publicity and/or have other adverse financial and operational impacts on our business,” the SEC filing read. “His membership also may result in additional scrutiny or otherwise exacerbate the other risks described herein. Any of these outcomes could directly or indirectly have adverse financial and operational impacts on our business.”

This is directly related to McMahon’s history of sexual misconduct, which led to him briefly retiring in 2022. He forced his way back onto the board later to oversee the $21 billion UFC-WWE merger into TKO.

But, now McMahon is causing a lot of raised eyebrows with his decision to dump 25 percent of his TKO stock for approximately $670 million. That news (reported by Variety) came out in a prospectus filed on Friday (Nov. 10, 2023) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TKO plans on buying back $100 million of the stock McMahon plans to offload. However, since the news broke, TKO’s stock price has started to slide, losing about $6 per share (at the time of this writing) in less than 24 hours.

TKO stock is currently trading at $78.

It’s an interesting decision from McMahon, who has been the subject of behind-the-scenes rumors since the UFC-WWE merger came about. Reports from WWE insiders has McMahon largely removed from the day-to-day creative side of the WWE — a call made by Endeavor head honcho Ari Emanuel himself. In the past, McMahon was a persistent player in this realm, to the frustration of everyone trying to cultivate a less chaotic product.

Now, McMahon’s big stock selloff adds fuel to the fire that he may be getting pushed out of power within the new corporate entity that is TKO. It’s certainly never a sign that things are going well when a major insider in a publicly-traded company sells off a significant percentage of their stock. If they expected it to go up in the next quarter or two, they’d just hold and then sell then.

Unless something interesting is coming?