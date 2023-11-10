Merab Dvalishvili isn’t surprised that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) passed him over to fight newly-minted Bantamweight kingpin, Sean O’Malley, going instead for a big-money rematch between “Suga” and Marlon “Chito” Vera to headline UFC 299.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t bothered by the snub.

In a new interview with MMA Junkie, “The Machine” discussed the Bantamweight title picture, how O’Malley is running scared from him, and his upcoming fight with Henry Cejudo.

Headliner of bullshit. I will be there to see who I will smash next. https://t.co/Rj3hNAuEMz — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) November 7, 2023

“I knew before they were making this [O’Malley vs. Vera] fight,” he said. “I feel very disappointed. Chito Vera doesn’t deserve this fight. He’s 1-1. Cory Sandhagen beat him. Jose Aldo beat him. I beat Jose Aldo. I’m No. 1 contender for the title or they should give rematch to Aljamain Sterling.

“This is what it is,” he continued. “I guess it’s numbers now – number-wise and money-wise fight.”

O’Malley won the 135-pound strap by knocking out Dvalishvili’s friend and training partner, Aljamain Sterling, at UFC 292 back in August (watch highlights). That was a bad stylistic matchup for “Suga” ... and Dvalishvili thinks he’s even worse.

“I think I’m a bad stylistic matchup for him,” Dvalishvili said. “In my opinion, I can beat him because styles make fights. I think that’s what they’re thinking too. I think they want to keep him longest, because it’s not a secret. O’Malley makes money. O’Malley is a big number. If I beat O’Malley, who is going to sell pay-per-views? I think it’s how it goes. I understand. That’s why UFC is great. They’re smart.”

“For competition and what’s right, I think I should fight him,” Dvalishvili said. “If I’m big numbers or good money, I don’t know what to say.”

Instead, Dvalishvili will have to fight another top-seeded Bantamweight contender in “Triple C” Henry Cejudo. While there were rumors the two might throw down January in Toronto, Dvalishvili says the timeline is looking more like February. In his mind, Cejudo is the toughest bout for him out there.

“Stylistically, the ‘Chito’ Vera fight, for me, is easy. Stylistically, O’Malley fight for me is easy,” he said. “Henry Cejudo is tough but I’m going to do everything to beat him and win against him. That’s why I’m just focused on this.”

