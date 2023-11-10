With the UFC 295 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira-led pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to The Theater at Madison Square Garden for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“I’ve learned that they’re two dialled-in, very capable fighters,” former UFC middleweight champion and current MMA analyst Michael Bisping told TNT Sports. “I’m leaning towards Jiri Prochazka but then you look at Alex Pereira, and the more we talk about what he’s achieved, how good he is, how deadly he is, that makes me second-guess myself. What have I learned? This fight is going to be absolutely ridiculous.

“Jiri’s mind is extremely special. So is Alex’s, but we always say it’s all the mind, it’s all in the head. I think [Prochazka] is going to walk in there and want to take what he thinks is rightfully his. Remember he didn’t get beat, he didn’t lose it, he had to relinquish it because of injury. [Pereira] showed that he can dig deep. A lot of performances he’s gone out there, he puts people to sleep. Sometimes you’ve got to be the nail, take a whooping, and show what you’ve got mentally.”

the early ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

