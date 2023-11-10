 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: UFC 295 ceremonial weigh ins video results | Jiri vs. Pereira

By Jesse Holland
With the UFC 295 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow night’s (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023) Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira-led pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to The Theater at Madison Square Garden for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“I’ve learned that they’re two dialled-in, very capable fighters,” former UFC middleweight champion and current MMA analyst Michael Bisping told TNT Sports. “I’m leaning towards Jiri Prochazka but then you look at Alex Pereira, and the more we talk about what he’s achieved, how good he is, how deadly he is, that makes me second-guess myself. What have I learned? This fight is going to be absolutely ridiculous.

“Jiri’s mind is extremely special. So is Alex’s, but we always say it’s all the mind, it’s all in the head. I think [Prochazka] is going to walk in there and want to take what he thinks is rightfully his. Remember he didn’t get beat, he didn’t lose it, he had to relinquish it because of injury. [Pereira] showed that he can dig deep. A lot of performances he’s gone out there, he puts people to sleep. Sometimes you’ve got to be the nail, take a whooping, and show what you’ve got mentally.”

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023, with a re-worked pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In the ESPN+-streamed main event, former 205-pound roost-ruler, Jiri Prochazka, will lock horns with ex-Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, for the promotion’s vacant Light Heavyweight title. In UFC 295’s co-main event, top-ranked Heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4), will collide for the interim strap after division champion, Jon Jones, was injured with a torn pectoral muscle and forced to withdraw (video).

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 295 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

