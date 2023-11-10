 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 295 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Jiri vs. Pereira

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 11, 2023) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 295 will be headlined by the vacant light heavyweight title fight pitting former 205-pound kingpin Jiri Prochazka against ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the interim heavyweight championship bout between top 265-pound contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 295 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the New York Marriott Marquis in the embedded video above starting promptly at 9 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 26 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 295 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — LIVE from The Theater at Madison Square Garden beginning at 5 p.m. ET right HERE.

Complete UFC 295 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 295 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV:

205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka (204.2) vs. Alex Pereira (204) for vacant light heavyweight title
265 lbs.: Tom Aspinall (261.6) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) for interim heavyweight title
115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.6)
155 lbs.: Matt Frevola (155.6) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (156)
145 lbs.: Diego Lopes (145.4) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.8)

UFC 295 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPNN/ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez (115) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.4)
125 lbs.: Stephen Erceg (125.6) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.4)
155 lbs.: Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (158*)
155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (155.6)

UFC 295 Early ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Mark Madsen (154.6)
138 lbs.: John Castaneda (137.6) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (138)
125 lbs.: Kevin Borjas (125.8) vs. Joshua Van (125.8)
145 lbs.: Dennis Buzukja (145.6) vs. Jamall Emmers (147*)

*Missed weight

TWO TITLES UP FOR GRABS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sat., Nov. 11, 2023, with a re-worked pay-per-view (PPV) main card. In the ESPN+-streamed main event, former 205-pound roost-ruler, Jiri Prochazka, will lock horns with ex-Middleweight kingpin, Alex Pereira, for the promotion’s vacant Light Heavyweight title. In UFC 295’s co-main event, top-ranked Heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich (No. 2) and Tom Aspinall (No. 4), will collide for the interim strap after division champion, Jon Jones, was injured with a torn pectoral muscle and forced to withdraw (video).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 295 fight card right RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPNN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 295: “Prochazka vs. Pereira” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the updated and finalized UFC 295 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

