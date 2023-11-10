UFC 295 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Jiri vs. Pereira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 295 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Nov. 11, 2023) at Madison Square Garden in New York City. UFC 295 will be headlined by the vacant light heavyweight title fight pitting former 205-pound kingpin Jiri Prochazka against ex-middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira, a five-round showdown that follows the interim heavyweight championship bout between top 265-pound contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 295 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the New York Marriott Marquis in the embedded video above starting promptly at 9 a.m. ET. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 26 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 295 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — LIVE from The Theater at Madison Square Garden beginning at 5 p.m. ET right HERE.

Complete UFC 295 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 295 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV:

205 lbs.: Jiri Prochazka (204.2) vs. Alex Pereira (204) for vacant light heavyweight title

265 lbs.: Tom Aspinall (261.6) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) for interim heavyweight title

115 lbs.: Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.6)

155 lbs.: Matt Frevola (155.6) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (156)

145 lbs.: Diego Lopes (145.4) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.8)

UFC 295 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPNN/ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez (115) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.4)

125 lbs.: Stephen Erceg (125.6) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.4)

155 lbs.: Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (158*)

155 lbs.: Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (155.6)

UFC 295 Early ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Mark Madsen (154.6)

138 lbs.: John Castaneda (137.6) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (138)

125 lbs.: Kevin Borjas (125.8) vs. Joshua Van (125.8)

145 lbs.: Dennis Buzukja (145.6) vs. Jamall Emmers (147*)

*Missed weight

