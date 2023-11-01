Nate Diaz continues pursuit of Jake Paul rematch: ‘I’m ready to fight tonight’

Nate Diaz still wants to get his hands on Jake Paul (again).

After escaping the shackles of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in late 2022, Diaz entered combat sports free agency where he’d inevitably head to the boxing ring after 15 years in the promotion. A collision with “The Problem Child” Paul always felt like an obvious direction for Diaz and that’s where he wound up in August 2023.

Unfortunately for Diaz, his superior combat sports experience as a veteran mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter wasn’t enough to overcome the 26-year-old Paul as he dropped a unanimous decision (watch highlights). A lot was mentioned in the pre-fight build-up regarding a possible series of bouts for the boxers, leading to an MMA rematch. The pair have come to a standstill despite seeming willingness from each side (just with specifics in question). What seems clearer than anything else is Diaz’s desire to get one back over his young rival.

“This f—ker talkin like he wants to fight,” Diaz tweeted. “I’m ready to fight tonite this bitch ain’t ready til 2025.”

Neither Diaz nor Paul have competed since their encounter, but Paul has indicated that he’ll be returning to the boxing ring on Dec. 15, 2023. No opponent has been revealed yet for Paul. Unsurprisingly, Diaz has since thrown his name into the hat as the possible man standing across from Paul and went as far as to create a poster for the match.

Rematch wit this scared bitch pic.twitter.com/RZrsUpttzZ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 18, 2023

Diaz’s last victory came in his final UFC appearance, submitting Tony Ferguson with a fourth round guillotine choke (watch highlights) in the main event of UFC 279 in September 2022. For Paul, the win over Diaz got him back in the win column after a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February 2022 (watch highlights)