Paul Felder officially back in USADA testing pool — ‘Just in case’

Paul Felder is back ... kind of.

It’s been nearly three full years since “The Irish Dragon” stepped foot inside the Octagon. Occupying the commentary booth in the time since, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight contender, Felder, was recently inspired by the performance of Featherweight legend, “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, who fought his last career bout opposite Max Holloway in August 2023.

Despite losing the fight via a third round knockout (watch highlights), Jung got Felder, 39, itching to compete again. At least in that moment. Felder has since stated that he’s re-entered United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) testing pool. However, it was made official today when USADA’s records were updated and confirmed by ESPN, who spoke to Felder, asking if it meant he was for sure returning. Felder responded, letting the outlet know it “by no means” promised a return and was more of a “just in case” the opportunity arises. Felder wouldn’t even be able to fight without re-entering the testing pool because it requires six months of testing before competing.

The timing of Felder’s re-entry feels pointless, to a degree. It was revealed last month (Oct. 11, 2023) that UFC and USADA were parting ways at the start of 2024. Therefore, Felder and any other re-entering fighters (like Conor McGregor) will only have to be tested for two months until the partnership is over.

Felder’s last fight of his 23-fight career (17-6), as of right now, came on short notice when he filled in for future champion, Islam Makhachev, against former champion, Rafael dos Anjos. Unfortunately for Felder, he came up short via a split decision, but did take home an extra $50,000 for his “Fight of the Night” effort.