Mistaken identity? UFC’s Derrick Lewis breaks silence, claims reckless driver arrested in Houston ‘ain’t me’

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis was reportedly arrested and charged with reckless driving late last month after police clocked “The Black Beast” doing 136 mph through the streets of Houston in his red Lamborghini, nearly three times the speed limit.

Lewis was later released on recognizance bond, freeing him up in time for the upcoming UFC Sao Paulo main event, where the power-punching Texan will step in on short notice to replace the injured Curtis Blaydes opposite rising 265-pound phenom Jailton Almeida.

As for his legal troubles back home?

“I don’t even think that was me,” Lewis jokingly told reporters during the UFC Sao Paulo media day. “That guy had hair. You seen the picture? I don’t got no hair. That ain’t me.”

The arrest report posted by MMA Fighting claims Lewis weighs 215 pounds, nearly 50 pounds less than what the record-setting slugger weighed for his UFC 291 appearance back in July. Probably not enough to get his case tossed, but certainly worth mentioning.

“The Black Beast” will answer for his misdemeanor charge when he returns to court on Dec. 27, 2023.