Armed Joe Rogan shoots Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck (Video)

Elon Musk was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast (again).

They weren’t smoking blunts this time, but did manage to grab headlines when Rogan used his compound bow to shoot a broadhead arrow into the side of a Tesla Cybertruck, a one-dollar bet to test the vehicle’s durability.

The Cybertruck is being marketed as bulletproof.

“We just shot an arrow into it, barely scratched it,” Rogan said. “It was probably moving 275 feet per second. That’s impressive, very impressive. It just destroyed the broadhead, the broadhead flattened at the tip and then the arrow blew apart. Amazing. If I shot [my truck] with my bow it would go right through it. 100 percent.”

Cybertruck is expected to hit the market on Nov. 30.

Musk’s latest toy also comes with a “Beast Mode” version featuring bulletproof glass, which means the windows will not be able to go up or down. Sounds like a reasonable trade off ... assuming you don’t eat grandma’s chili and get stuck in traffic.

And if you’re wondering about the wig:

Joe Rogan has one of the best Halloween costumes!! pic.twitter.com/xmddgClKHO — KEEM (@KEEMSTAR) October 31, 2023

Rogan returns to the UFC commentary table for UFC 295 on Nov. 11 in New York.