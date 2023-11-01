Jon Jones shares post-surgery video and TMI post-surgery problems

It ain’t easy being the G.O.A.T.

Jon Jones was hoping to secure his place atop the list of UFC greats with a win over Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden on November 11th. But because the MMA gods are cruel, Jones will instead spend the next four to eight months rehabbing a torn pectoral muscle instead.

“If you want to make God laugh, tell Him about your plans,” Jones wrote on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the injury.

“I hate the hard times, hate adversity,” he wrote in another post. “But love being a man that gets to represent tenacity and refusing to quit. I believe even my haters have a hard time not betting on me. I’m not a man to count out. Best days are still to come.”

The best days truly could be to come. If Jones beats Miocic in their eventual heavyweight showdown, he’d have the scalp of the greatest UFC heavyweight champion. A superfight with Francis Ngannou is right there as well, should the UFC get over itself and allow it to happen.

Who would’ve thought wiping my ass with my right hand would be so difficult. #babysteps — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 30, 2023

For now, Jones is recovering from surgery and can’t even go to the bathroom without difficulty.

“Who would’ve thought wiping my ass with my right hand would be so difficult,” he wrote. When told his post was TMI (Too Much Information), he added “Sorry guys, but the struggle is real.”

The UFC is looking to rebook Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for a date TBD in 2024. UFC 295 in New York City will now feature a heavyweight interim title bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.