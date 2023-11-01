Latest news and updates related to the potential cage fight between tech billionaires and corporate rivals, Elon Musk (Tesla, Twitter) vs. Mark Zuckerberg (Meta).

Elon Musk is accusing Mark Zuckerberg of being the reason their big UFC superfight fell through.

Musk and Zuckerberg were circling each other for a billionaire vs. billionaire bout earlier this year, but things fizzled out after the Zuck accused Musk of not taking things seriously. That’s not how Elon feels things went, though.

“He chickened out,” the X (formerly Twitter) owner said on The Joe Rogan Experience. “Yeah, he chickened out.”

“Italy actually was willing to let us use the Colosseum,” he added. “So, I was like, ‘Well, you can’t turn that down.’ And then I was like, ‘We don’t want to have tons of ads and UFC branding on the Colosseum because it’s a historical place, you don’t want it to be like NASCAR.’”

.@elonmusk tells @joerogan the truth about the fight with Zuck



…Zuck used the “pull-out method” pic.twitter.com/cNNvfN9fdl — betr ⚡️Combat (@betrcombat) October 31, 2023

“And then Zuck pulled out. He used the pull-out method.”

“He was like ‘Oh no, it’s got to be UFC rules,’” Musk continued. “I’m like well, okay, we’re gonna have UFC rules in the Colosseum. It’s fine, but we just don’t want to have it; You got to respect the historical integrity of the place.”

“He accused me of not being serious. And I said, ‘Listen, at the end of the day, I’ll fight you any place, anywhere under any rules.’’

“I’m way bigger than him, it’s unfair. I don’t think he should fight me,” Musk said. “I’m like 50 per cent bigger than him. I’ve got my patented walrus move where I just lay on him. The walrus doesn’t need martial arts training because it’s really big. You don’t want to go wrestling a walrus because it’s gonna roll on you.”

Musk is still convinced that he’d beat Zuckerberg, who is quickly climbing his way up the BJJ ranks with daily private lessons.

“I think I’ll be decent,” he declared. “I did some martial arts competitions as a teenager.”