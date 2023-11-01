 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elon Musk accuses Mark Zuckerberg of ‘using the pull-out method’ on their UFC fight

Musk confirms the Colosseum was locked up as a venue for the battle of the tech giants ... until Zuckerberg pulled the plug on the fight.

By Ryan Harkness
AI Safety Summit - Day One Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Elon Musk is accusing Mark Zuckerberg of being the reason their big UFC superfight fell through.

Musk and Zuckerberg were circling each other for a billionaire vs. billionaire bout earlier this year, but things fizzled out after the Zuck accused Musk of not taking things seriously. That’s not how Elon feels things went, though.

“He chickened out,” the X (formerly Twitter) owner said on The Joe Rogan Experience. “Yeah, he chickened out.”

“Italy actually was willing to let us use the Colosseum,” he added. “So, I was like, ‘Well, you can’t turn that down.’ And then I was like, ‘We don’t want to have tons of ads and UFC branding on the Colosseum because it’s a historical place, you don’t want it to be like NASCAR.’”

“And then Zuck pulled out. He used the pull-out method.”

“He was like ‘Oh no, it’s got to be UFC rules,’” Musk continued. “I’m like well, okay, we’re gonna have UFC rules in the Colosseum. It’s fine, but we just don’t want to have it; You got to respect the historical integrity of the place.”

“He accused me of not being serious. And I said, ‘Listen, at the end of the day, I’ll fight you any place, anywhere under any rules.’’

“I’m way bigger than him, it’s unfair. I don’t think he should fight me,” Musk said. “I’m like 50 per cent bigger than him. I’ve got my patented walrus move where I just lay on him. The walrus doesn’t need martial arts training because it’s really big. You don’t want to go wrestling a walrus because it’s gonna roll on you.”

Musk is still convinced that he’d beat Zuckerberg, who is quickly climbing his way up the BJJ ranks with daily private lessons.

“I think I’ll be decent,” he declared. “I did some martial arts competitions as a teenager.”

