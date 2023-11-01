Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship in February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sources told ESPN. Fury-Usyk was planned for Dec. 23 before Fury struggled in a far tougher-than-expected win over Francis Ngannou. Fury suffered two cuts. pic.twitter.com/IGkLKpddof

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Tyson Fury wanted a tune-up fight. “The Gypsy King” likes to take on some less-than-serious contenders between actually fighting the best in the world. When Francis Ngannou entered free agency and the boxing scene, Fury saw an opportunity to book a tune-up fight and score a massive paycheck in the process.

What could go wrong?

Nobody told Ngannou was there to help Fury shake off some rust. “The Predator” dropped Fury in the third round, wailed on him on several other occasions, and generally left him bruised and bloodied. It was a difficult, challenging fight for the lineal Heavyweight champion of the world, and he’s going to need some time to heal.

Consequently, his planned super fight versus Oleksandr Usyk isn’t happening on December 23. It’ll still go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the two are now planning to clash sometime in February according to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

Usyk is going to be pissed!

In defense of “The Gypsy King,” he openly didn’t want the Dec. 23 date booked or announced prior to the Ngannou fight. He explained that the announcement was out of his hands, and that the promoters had the power in making that call. Now, those same promoters have moved the date backward a couple months.

In truth, it may be in Fury’s best interest. He didn’t look well-conditioned against Ngannou, nor did he appear ready for Ngannou’s Southpaw tactics. Now, Usyk is a vastly different boxer than “The Predator,” and Fury likely was planning to come in sharper anyway, but perhaps its best that he has an extra eight-to-ten weeks to prepare.

Insomnia

Is Tatsuro Taira the best unranked Flyweight prospect? I’m excited to see him back.

BREAKING



Tatsuro Taira returns on December 9th. The undefeated Japanese flyweight takes on Carlos Hernandez at #UFCShanghai. pic.twitter.com/C8HRxqGau5 — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) October 31, 2023

If you’re into business plans, numbers, and charts, this new UFC information is for you!

One of the exhibits is the unredacted UFC corporate overview from 2016 https://t.co/vqeXL4el9r pic.twitter.com/tnoda4YCcY — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) October 31, 2023

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing Roman Dolidze fight this December. Maybe Jared Cannonier’s injury isn’t too severe, and the two can be rebooked before too long.

No Roman Dolidze at #UFCAustin on December 2nd



Roman is coming back to Georgia to spend some time with the family since there was no new opponent for him at UFC Austin.#UFC #MMA #RomanDolidze pic.twitter.com/23usNkFqDW — Giorgi Kokiashvili (@iHeartGeorgius1) October 31, 2023

Boxers will never like low kicks. That’s true in MMA fighters who like to box, but Deontay Wilder seems especially vulnerable ...

Eddie Hearn on talk of Deontay Wilder vs Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight: “I'm not being funny, but have you seen his legs? If Francis Ngannou kicked Deontay Wilder's legs, they would literally snap in half.” [@MMAFighting] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 31, 2023

Mike Perry is the latest fighter to start his own promotion.

Alex Pereira and Gregory Rodrigues sparring is exactly what you would expect it to look like. Technical scraps!

No joke! @AlexPereiraUFC is ready to go and I’m still waiting for my .

Great days here in Danbury tomorrow I’m back home! pic.twitter.com/q8QC1cWf27 — Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues (@gregory_mma) October 26, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

If the 1-2, pull, 1-2 could stop Jose Aldo (as seen in the Max Holloway fights), it probably works well against most other fighters too! A great example here:

These leg attacks that crank across the knee like this are disgustingly effective and on the rose.

Nasty leg lock for the tap! #UWC49 pic.twitter.com/66thIzCv0k — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 28, 2023

Two names I haven’t thought about in a long, long time.

Lavar Johnson drops Travis Wiuff 4x for the TKO 1:21 into R1. #VBK2 pic.twitter.com/0rRE9kbdGM — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 28, 2023

Random Land

I didn’t realize crashing into a whale was something one could just walk away from.

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2016

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.