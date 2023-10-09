Brendan Schaub: ‘Wild boy’ Dillon Danis ‘has nothing to lose,’ will ‘choke Logan Paul unconscious’

Dillon Danis is about to make his professional boxing debut and return to combat sports.

There’s still time for Danis to pull out of his currently scheduled bout opposite Logan Paul at the Misfits and DAZN collaboration boxing event in Manchester, England this weekend (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023). Danis, 30, is a former mixed martial arts (MMA) prospect within Bellator’s Welterweight ranks, but originally rose to prominence through the jiu-jitsu world. Because of that, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Brendan Schaub, believes some funny business may be in store.

“If you don’t think Dillon Danis is crazy enough to choke Logan Paul unconscious because he knows he’s gonna lose in court and lose all his money, he has nothing to lose,” Schaub said on his Thiccc Boy YouTube channel. “If Dillon Danis goes in there and goes, ‘Alright, I’m gonna box him. If for whatever reason I can’t land, it’s not going well, I’m gonna choke him unconscious just for the hell of it.’ If you don’t think Dillon Danis is capable of that, ya don’t know Dillon Danis. I could definitely see him doing that. 100 percent.”

In the build-up to the match, Danis has locked onto Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal, as his primary target of trash talk. Unfortunately for Danis, he went a little too far as Agdal and Paul are hitting back in the form of a lawsuit.

Danis won both of his two MMA fights via submission, the last coming in June 2019.

“He does not play by your rules. Neither does Logan,” Schaub said. “So for you guys to think that Saturday night’s just gonna be a boxing match, I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say Dillon’s gonna do some wild crap. If it goes south, he’s gonna ankle lock him, choke him, and Logan’s security, they think they’re gonna be quick enough to get him... they’re not. That’s gonna go viral. Again, Dillon’s gonna ‘win’ on Saturday night, but he’s gonna lose all of his money in the court case and I guarantee you he’ll get sued for that. I don’t think Dillon cares. He’s a wild boy.”