Here’s what bitter Cat Zingano said to ‘stalker’ Cris Cyborg during awkward post-fight confrontation (Video)

Cat Zingano started it and Cristiane Justino finished it.

A feud that began more than six years ago under the UFC banner finally came to a head at Bellator 300 last weekend in San Diego, Calif., with Justino prevailing by way of first-round technical knockout. The buildup to their fight featured a lot of drama — mostly from Zingano — though “Alpha” did little to back it up inside the cage.

Was it just business to drum up interest in their co-main event? Based on what transpired after the contest ended, it seemed more personal for Zingano, who rebuked Justino’s attempts to bury the hatchet. Then again, adrenaline was running high inside the cage and the former UFC bantamweight was probably still rattled from her Brazilian beating.

“Usually, I really don’t hate my opponents,” Cyborg told reporters at the post-fight press conference. “I just said thank you to her for accepting the fight to fight each other. Then she said, ‘I don’t want to be your friend.’ She was saying something like I was a stalker, something like this.”

Zingano, 41, accused the 38 year-old Justino of registering the website alphacatzingano.com as a promotional tool to promote her own accomplishments. Considering some of the other online destinations created to make opponents look silly (like dildodanis.com), I’d say “Alpha” got off pretty easy.

“The reality is she started this,” Justino added. “She started saying bad things about me, and then I don’t know the reason, she tried to make this personal, and I don’t have anything against Cat Zingano. I always promoted her the nice way. She’s the girl who beat Amanda Nunes, she was the girl who beat Miesha Tate, she’s a huge name in the sport. And I’m going to continue that. I’m not going to change what I think about her. It doesn’t matter what happened tonight.”

With the future of Bellator MMA in doubt, it’s hard to predict what could be next for either fighter, at least in terms of matchmaking.

