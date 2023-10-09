‘Black Beast’ to the rescue! Derrick Lewis headed to Brazil after UFC Sao Paulo main event implodes

Curtis Blaydes has been pulled from the UFC Sao Paulo main event.

We don’t know why just yet, but we do know that heavyweight veteran Derrick Lewis has stepped in to replace him, thanks to a report from Ag Fight. The power-punching “Black Beast” now battles Jailton Almeida on Sat., Nov. 4, 2023 at Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Brazil.

Lewis (27-11, 1 NC) recently snapped a three-fight losing streak by smashing Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 back in July. The 38 year-old slugger holds the UFC record for most knockouts at 14 and will no doubt look to add to that total at next month’s event.

Almeida (19-2) has terrorized the heavyweight division since making his Octagon debut back in early 2022. A product of Dana White’s “Contender Series,” the 32 year-old “Malhadinho” is undefeated in UFC with five wins and five finishes, four in the first frame.

UFC Sao Paulo will also feature the welterweight co-main event between Gabriel Bonfim and Nicolas Dalby. Elsewhere on the ESPN+ fight card (see it here), heavyweight hurters Don’Tale Mayes and Rodrigo Nascimento hook ‘em up at 265 pounds.