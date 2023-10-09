Angry (or maybe scared) Nate Diaz refuses to fight Jake Paul in MMA, demands New Year’s Eve boxing rematch

Your full of shit I didn’t ask for shit I’ll fight u tomorrow n Mma the problem is u suck and I don’t work for pussyFL dumbass u do. Rematch is in boxing trilogy is in Mma u need time to train anyway u suck New Year’s Eve is good pic.twitter.com/w5C7QFTW17

Nate Diaz is willing to rematch Jake Paul ... but not in MMA.

If “The Problem Child” wants to make his Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut against the former UFC welterweight, he’ll first need to rematch Diaz in the boxing ring atop a pay-per-view (PPV) card that no one cares about and won’t buy, since Paul already dropped and defeated Diaz last August.

So why not fight in MMA (for $10 million) where Diaz has the clear advantage?

“I think it’s too big of a risk,” Paul told Full Send. “If he loses to me, it’s legacy, he’s gonna get made fun of. He felt the power. I don’t think he can take me down. It’s kind of a lose-lose situation for him. That's why behind-the-scenes, on the business side of things, he’s making outrageous number claims and negotiations and wanting such unrealistic things. It’s like Nate is ducking me.”

Jacking up the asking price is the “easier” way of turning down a fight, according to this former champion.

“You’re full of sh*t, I didn’t ask for sh*t,” the free agent Diaz responded on Twitter (edited for clarity). “I’ll fight you tomorrow in MMA, the problem is you suck and I don’t work for P*ssyFL dumb*ss, you do. Rematch is in boxing, trilogy is in MMA. You need time to train anyway, you suck. New Year’s Eve is good.”

Paul has yet to respond.