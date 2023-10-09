Confirmed! Red-hot lightweight contender headed to UFC 294 as backup for Makhachev-Oliveira title fight

Mateusz Gamrot is headed to Abu Dhabi.

“Gamer” will serve as lightweight backup for the Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira championship rematch, according to UFC CEO Dana White, which headlines the UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023 at Etihad Arena in UAE.

That’s bad news for lightweight veteran Dan Hooker, ranked three spots below Gamrot at No. 9 (see the complete Top 15 here).

“I wanted to fight Gamrot, I think that’s a cool fight,” Hooker told Submission Radio. “He wants to go over there and weigh in for nothing, like, may as well stay fit and get a fight in. (Justin) Gaethje’s next in line. And then (Dustin) Poirier will probably come out and fight the loser of that fight. Which still leaves [Gamrot] kind of stuck with no fight. If Gamrot wants to sit and wait, I’m not gonna sit and wait. I’m not gonna wait around for him. I’m ready for action.”

The surgically-repaired Hooker is coming off back-to-back wins over Claudio Puelles and Jalin Turner.

Gamrot (23-2, 1 NC) is fresh off a technical knockout victory over Rafael Fiziev in the UFC Vegas 79 headliner after “Ataman” blew out his knee. “Gamer” has captured six of his last seven and could leapfrog Gaethje (No. 2) if something happens to Makhachev or Oliveira.

