Things did not go according to plan for Grant Dawson in his first main event fight against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 80 this past weekend (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 29-year-old is best known for his tough grappling game, but every fight starts upright and that’s where Green ended things after just 33 seconds. He stunned Dawson with a quick left hand that dropped the No. 10-ranked Lightweight to the canvas. Moments later the referee was forced to step in and stop the provoked assault (watch highlights here).

Now, “KGD” is commenting on the loss for the first time.

“Obviously not the outcome I wanted,” he wrote on Instagram. “Congratulations to Bobby Green. I still believe I train at the best gym in the world with the best people in the world. I will be champion one day and this is just a small set back. Thank you everyone who has sent messages of love and support! This isn’t over by a long shot. This is the way!”

Dawson was a strong -440 favorite to defeat the +340 underdog Green, so to say this was an upset would be underselling it. Green has struggled with grapplers in the past, and few expected him to stay upright for much longer than 30 seconds. Fortunately for “King,” that’s all the time it took for him to put Dawson down and knock him out.

Dawson has gone 8-1-1 in UFC (20-1-1 in MMA), so there’s no reason to jump off the war wagon just yet. It does raise questions regarding his durability, though. Questions that can only be answered in future fights against opponents eager to test his chin now that they sense potential weakness.

We’ve got some ideas.

