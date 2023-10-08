Jon Jones retirement talk is heating up once again as we approach the one-month mark from his big UFC 295 fight against Stipe Miocic in New York City.

While Jones hasn’t specifically confirmed his plans in any interviews, several training partners and coaches have made it clear that ‘the plan’ is for Jones to beat Miocic — a fighter Jones and many others considers to be the best UFC heavyweight champion ever — and then ride off into the sunset.

Now Brazilian jiu jitsu ace Gordon Ryan is saying the same thing in a recent Instagram post after another week of training with “Bones.”

Gordon leaking that Jon is officially gonna retire after this (we all knew this already but still) pic.twitter.com/Qox4WF2wHk — Jack (@JackLowryBJJ) October 7, 2023

“Another few days of work with the man Jon Jones,” Ryan wrote. “I’m looking forward to watching him put on the grand finale for the fans and leaving the sport at the top, on his terms, and unbeaten. What an honor to be a part of his last camp.”

He would delete and re-post the message, removing mention of Jones retiring.

“I’m looking forward to watching him put on a show for the fans and getting ready to soon after leave the sport at the top, on his terms, and unbeaten,” the altered message read.

Well that only makes us think there’s more truth to his first message than before!

As far as the 36-year-old Jones is concerned, there’s not a lot left for him to accomplish if he beats Stipe at Madison Square Garden on November 11th. He’s clearly not interested in returning to a grind against the new crop of heavyweight contenders on their way up.

“Everyone’s the next big thing until I beat them,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) back in July. “And then it’s like well. Who was that guy anyway? Just a few months ago Gane was the absolute future of MMA. Best foot work, fastest heavy weight we have ever seen. The most athletic. Now everyone’s like who the hell is that guy.”

“Sometimes I feel like I’ve been in a deja vu, everyone’s going to be the guy to kick my ass,” he added. “Meanwhile, I’m over here undefeated with a face full of gray hairs.”

So unless the UFC can find an opponent (or paycheck) that interests Jones, be mentally and emotionally prepared for him to hang his gloves up following a UFC 295 win.