UFC Vegas 80 results: Matches to make after ‘Dawson vs Green’ last night

UFC Vegas 80 blew the roof off UFC Apex last night (Sat., Oct. 7, 2023) in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Bobby Green stun Grant Dawson in the very first round, stopping him via strikes in just 33 seconds. In the co-main event, Joe Pyfer submitted Abdul Razak Alhassan in round two (watch it here).

Winner: Bobby Green

Who He Should Face Next: Dan Hooker

Callouts sometimes makes things easier, especially when the one being challenged is down to scrap. That’s just what happened after Green called for a fight against Dan Hooker following his first-round drubbing of Grand Dawson. Hooker is currently ranked No. 9 and like Green, is on a two-fight win streak. Green could expect to crack the Top 15 after beating the No. 10 ranked fighter in the division, so this fight makes sense.

Winner: Joe Pyfer

Who He Should Face Next: Roman Kopylov

Pyfer upped his win streak to five and improved to 3-0 inside the Octagon after disposing Razak Alhassan in two rounds. The Contender Series alum has made the most of his time inside the eight-sided cage, and looks to build off his streaking momentum. I like a fight against Kopylov next because like Pyfer, he is on a nice little run. Indeed, Kopylov has won four straight after starting off his UFC career with two straight defeats. He knocked out Josh Fremd just last month, so he and Pyfer’s turnaround times could sync up perfectly.

Winner: Drew Dober

Who He Should Face Next: Renato Moicano

Dober’s last seven wins have come via knockout/technical knockout (TKO), so the man is no joke when it comes to handling his business on the feet. He does, after all, hold the record for most knockouts in the 155-pound weight class with nine. He proved it again last night by wiping out Ricky Glenn to improve to 4-1 over his last five fights. After his win, Dober called out Michael Chandler, but that simply isn’t in the cards at the moment. A fight against Moicano may not be as appealing to Dober, but it’s one that is more likely. Moicano is currently ranked No. 13 and is 3-1 in his last four fights, Let’s see what’s what between these two and if Dober can pull off an impressive win, then he can start looking ahead to higher-ranked foes.

Winner: Joaquin Buckley

Who He Should Face Next: Bryan Battle

Buckley had himself a great night, taking it to Alex Morono to earn a clear-cut unanimous decision to earn his second straight win since dropping down to Welterweight. A fight against Battle is an interesting one that could deliver the goods. Battle is 5-1 so far in his young UFC career, while Buckley is 5-2 in his last seven. It’s a matchup that may not appeal to many, but it’s one that I am not opposed to at this stage of their respective UFC careers.

Winner: Bill Algeo

Who He should Face Next: William Gomis

Algeo has quietly won four of his last five fights, including his unanimous decision win over a game Alexander Hernandez last night in “Sin City.” As for Gomis, he is undefeated so far inside the Octagon, winning his first three fights including his most recent stoppage win over Yanis Ghemmouri last month. Gomis is currently on a highly-impressive 11-fight win streak spanning five years.

For complete UFC Vegas 80 results, coverage and highlights click HERE.