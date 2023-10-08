Promotion for ‘The Battle of the Baddest’ is heating up.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou takes on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28th. It’s a pretty big deal: arguably the best MMA heavyweight vs. the best boxing heavyweight. The odds are heavily in Fury’s favor as the bout goes down under boxing rules, but still: it’s a historic match-up!

Some say that an announcement promoting Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for the unified heavyweight championship in December or January has taken some heat off Fury vs. Ngannou. It’s up for the Saudi promoters of this crossover fight to change people’s minds and get them interested. They’re certainly putting some effort into that with a new glitzy promotional video for the fight.

The promo dropped on Ngannou and Fury’s respective social media accounts, and features the world shaking as both fighters prepare for their monumental clash in three weeks. Take a look:

This isn’t the only big money promotion that’s gone on for this superfight. Recently, Fury and Ngannou were featured in an advertisement on the outside of the Las Vegas Sphere.

According to reports, that’s not cheap product placement. The Sphere charges nearly half a million dollars per day to show ads on its 1.2 million LED light exterior.

So what do you think, Maniacs? Are you getting hyped for Ngannou vs. Fury? Do you think “The Predator” stands a chance against “The Gypsy King” in a boxing contest? Or have you seen this MMA vs. Boxing thing one too many times already? Let us know in the comments below.