Sean Strickland has revealed some insight into his bizarre post-fight conversation with Israel Adesanya last month “Down Under.”

It has been about one month since Strickland shocked the sports world, defeating Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 293 from inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia (watch highlights).

Immediately after the fight, there was an awkward interaction between the two Middleweights, but not much was known about what was said ... now we know?

In a recent episode of The Man Dance — Strickland and Chris Curtis' podcast — the Middleweight champion explained what was said after he claimed the 185-pound title.

"It was so awkward," Strickland said. “So, you guys don't know this, like after fights, there's a lot of showmanship in fighting, you know, ‘go f—k you, f—k you, f—k me.’ Usually, after fights — win or lose — there is this slight ‘Come to Jesus’ moment where, like, dude, it could have been me, but it wasn't. Here's a handshake onto the next one. Maybe we get a rematch ... whatever.

"Anyway, he says, 'you talked about my family. I would never do that. I would never do that.' He looks at me, and he's like, 'I would never make fun of your family.' And I'm like, 'Izzy, I don't know your family, bro.' I don't know if you have siblings. I don't know f—k about you. This is after the fight. He starts pointing at his neck, and he's like my f—king dog man, my dog.'

“Bottom line, Izzy, dude, I think the guy needs some help.... With Izzy, it's starting not to be funny anymore because as I'm starting to understand Izzy and his love of his dog, peanut butter and all, I'm starting to realize that he could have some form of mental retardation like there's something f—king wrong with this guy. You know, so now it's just like I kind of feel bad like I'm picking on the r—ard kid at school that eats his boogers. It's not funny anymore. It's still a little funny," Strickland concluded.

Strickland made fun of Adesanya's relationship with his dog all week leading up to their title fight at UFC 293 and revealed he was legit mad about it.

Let's hope the dog jokes go away next time they fight because they are getting old.

Strickland is currently waiting to see who his first title defense will be. UFC CEO, Dana White, revealed recently that there is no plan set in stone, and instead, UFC is going to see how the division shakes out, mainly because Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa throw down at UFC 294 on Oct. 21, 2023.

Can’t wait.

