UFC’s all-time Lightweight knockout leader just called out Michael Chandler after brutal win

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Dober vs. Chandler?

Drew Dober got back into the win column at UFC Vegas 80 last night (Sat., Oct 8, 2023) when he sparked Ricky Glenn in the first round from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, picking up a Performance of the Night bonus (watch highlights).

Dober has the most knockouts (9) in UFC Lightweight history with his brutal KO over Glenn, passing former Interim Lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Drew Dober now has 9️⃣ knockouts in UFC lightweight history, the most in the division #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/x1Jsh9dxmE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 8, 2023

Dober is never in a boring fight; he has collected seven Performance of the Night checks, including three Fight of the Night bonuses, so whoever he fights next is guaranteed fun.

The 34-year-old fighter never likes to call people out because “he never gets what he wants”; however, during his post-fight interview with the media, he did have a cheeky recommendation - Michael Chandler.

“I keep on thinking about if Chandler wants a 5’9” southpaw to get him warmed up [Conor] McGregor, I’m always available,” Dober said.

Now, is there any possibility Chandler will fight Dober? No, unfortunately not. But the fight would be an absolute violent classic. Chandler is currently sitting out waiting to fight McGregor at some point, and that’s why Dober mentioned himself being a warm-up.

Nevertheless, mixed martial arts fans can dream, right?

Dober (27-12) is 4-1 in his last fight with four knockout wins.

